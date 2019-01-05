Five Below Inc (FIVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.82.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Five Below to $153.00 in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Five Below to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th.

In related news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,079.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $3,074,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. FMR LLC grew its position in Five Below by 105.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,796 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 451.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,017,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,575,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $855,199,000 after purchasing an additional 322,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Five Below by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $4.27 on Friday, reaching $107.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,370,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,567. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56. Five Below has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $312.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.54 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

