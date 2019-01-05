Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Cut to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Benchmark currently has $11.49 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 price objective on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.12. 2,185,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,919. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $428.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 1,346.87%. The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Arkowitz bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.56 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,344.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

