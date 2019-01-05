Fluidigm (FLDM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FLDM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of FLDM opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.25. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $28.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 50.46% and a negative return on equity of 86.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluidigm news, insider Levin Capital Strategies, L.P. bought 35,033 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $270,454.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,154,820 shares of company stock worth $7,911,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fluidigm by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Fluidigm by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,856,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 476,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 49,972 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Fluidigm by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,535,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,971,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Fluidigm during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents. The company also provides preparatory instruments, such as access array and Juno systems; and analytical instruments comprising Biomark HD system and EP1 system.

