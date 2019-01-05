Flushing Financial Co. (FFIC) Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 5.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 59,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $22.54 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $602.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.70 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Several research firms have commented on FFIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

