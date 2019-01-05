Fmr LLC Acquires Shares of 182,544 Smith & Nephew plc (SNN)

Fmr LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 182,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 374,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

SNN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

