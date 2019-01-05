Fmr LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP)

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 42.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,132.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 49.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 31.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNP stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $105.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.18). China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $113.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

