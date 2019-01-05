Fmr LLC Takes Position in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 176,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKL. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. Biglari Capital CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.76 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Delek Logistics Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of DKL stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $728.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 83.79% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $164.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fmr LLC Takes Position in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/fmr-llc-takes-position-in-delek-logistics-partners-lp-dkl.html.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.