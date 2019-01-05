FOIN Price Tops $1,040.05 on Major Exchanges (FOIN)

FOIN (CURRENCY:FOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One FOIN coin can now be purchased for about $1,040.05 or 0.26825700 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX. During the last week, FOIN has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. FOIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $212,153.00 worth of FOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026313 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.00 or 0.02268881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00157925 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00202635 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026050 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026047 BTC.

FOIN Coin Profile

FOIN’s total supply is 90,557,617 coins. FOIN’s official website is foin.io. FOIN’s official Twitter account is @foinio1.

FOIN Coin Trading

FOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

