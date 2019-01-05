Formosa Financial Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,658.00 (FMF)

Formosa Financial (CURRENCY:FMF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Formosa Financial token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, UEX and IDCM. Formosa Financial has a market cap of $982,370.00 and approximately $29,658.00 worth of Formosa Financial was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Formosa Financial has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026480 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.02292828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00158199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00204441 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026367 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Formosa Financial Profile

Formosa Financial’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,024,374 tokens. Formosa Financial’s official website is www.formosa.financial. The Reddit community for Formosa Financial is /r/FormosaFinancial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Formosa Financial’s official Twitter account is @formosaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Formosa Financial is medium.com/formosa-financial.

Formosa Financial Token Trading

Formosa Financial can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, IDCM and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formosa Financial directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Formosa Financial should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Formosa Financial using one of the exchanges listed above.

