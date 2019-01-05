Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

Shares of FTAI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 119,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,600. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 61.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 22.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 44,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the second quarter worth approximately $885,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 10.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 72,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (FTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.