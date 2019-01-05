Fossil Group (FOSL) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FOSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fossil Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Fossil Group stock opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Fossil Group has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.93 million, a PE ratio of 330.00 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.29. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fossil Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John A. White sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $390,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Skinner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,943 shares in the company, valued at $915,115.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $829,347. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Fossil Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

