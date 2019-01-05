Freedom (FRHC) and Investment Technology Group (ITG) Critical Survey

Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) and Investment Technology Group (NYSE:ITG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Freedom has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investment Technology Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Investment Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Freedom does not pay a dividend. Investment Technology Group pays out 93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freedom and Investment Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $55.22 million 8.97 $19.23 million N/A N/A Investment Technology Group $483.69 million 2.06 -$39.44 million $0.30 100.50

Freedom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Investment Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Investment Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.1% of Freedom shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Investment Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and Investment Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom N/A -20.43% -6.99% Investment Technology Group -0.17% 7.85% 3.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Freedom and Investment Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Investment Technology Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Investment Technology Group has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.08%. Given Investment Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Investment Technology Group is more favorable than Freedom.

Summary

Investment Technology Group beats Freedom on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, investment research and counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings, follow-on offerings, and private investments in public entities; and debt capital markets solutions for emerging growth and small market companies, and financial sponsors. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

About Investment Technology Group

Investment Technology Group, Inc. operates as a financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing. The company's products include POSIT, a point-in-time electronic crossing network for equity orders and price improvement opportunities; algorithms and smart order routers that offers portfolio managers and traders a way to trade orders; and single stock and portfolio trading, as well as derivatives execution and technology services focusing on sell-side clients, professional traders, and select hedge funds. It also provides Execution Management System, which offers execution and analytical tools for global list-based and single-stock trading, futures and options, and a financial services communications network; and Order Management System that combines portfolio management and compliance functionality. In addition, the company provides ITG Net, a financial communications network; RFQ-hub, a multi-asset platform for financial instruments; Single Ticket Clearing, a broker-neutral operational service; and Commission Manager, a Web-based commission management portal. Further, it offers Trading Analytics, which enables portfolio managers and traders to enhance execution performance through trading analytics and risk models; and Portfolio Analytics that assists asset managers with portfolio decision-making tasks from portfolio construction and optimization. Additionally, the company provides software development and maintenance services; and workflow technology solutions and network connectivity services for the financial community. Investment Technology Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

