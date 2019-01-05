FTI Consulting (FCN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.42. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $513.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, VP Matthew Pachman sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $109,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $123,314.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Fanandakis sold 13,522 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $940,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,437.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,533 shares of company stock worth $3,554,886. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FTI Consulting by 26.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FTI Consulting by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 10.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 2.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,546,000 after purchasing an additional 385,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

