Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in ORIX Co. (IX)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ORIX by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of ORIX by 12.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ORIX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ORIX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in ORIX Co. (IX)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/fulton-bank-n-a-decreases-stake-in-orix-co-ix.html.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.