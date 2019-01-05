Fulton Bank N.A. Has $639,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 192.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $102,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $130,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Capital One Financial by 698.3% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Fulton Bank N.A. Has $639,000 Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/fulton-bank-n-a-has-639000-position-in-capital-one-financial-corp-cof.html.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.