Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,375 Shares of AerCap Holdings (AER)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 6,791.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $58.30.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 21.66%. AerCap’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $64.00 price objective on AerCap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,375 Shares of AerCap Holdings (AER)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/fulton-bank-n-a-sells-1375-shares-of-aercap-holdings-aer.html.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.