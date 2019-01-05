FY2018 Earnings Forecast for OptimizeRx Co. Issued By B. Riley (OPRX)

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of OptimizeRx in a report issued on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s FY2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OPRX. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a PE ratio of -64.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimizeRx stock. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 289,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc owned 2.41% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.72% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging to the pharmaceutical industry. The company offers a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-Prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as a network of pharmacies; and brand messaging services, such as various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages that could be targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria.

