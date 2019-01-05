GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.63.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 64.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. American National Insurance Co. TX purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $97.44 on Monday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $122.28. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.73.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.70. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $119.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.15 million. Analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

