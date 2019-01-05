GanjaCoin Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (MRJA)

GanjaCoin (CURRENCY:MRJA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. GanjaCoin has a total market capitalization of $913,058.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GanjaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GanjaCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GanjaCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GanjaCoin alerts:

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000950 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GanjaCoin Profile

GanjaCoin (MRJA) is a coin. GanjaCoin’s total supply is 22,283,190 coins. GanjaCoin’s official website is www.ganjacoinpro.com. GanjaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Ganja_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GanjaCoin Coin Trading

GanjaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GanjaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GanjaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GanjaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GanjaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GanjaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.