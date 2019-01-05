Gary J. Goldberg Sells 4,000 Shares of Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Stock

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) CEO Gary J. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Newmont Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $137,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,350.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $34.38 on Friday. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Newmont Mining had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Mining Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. Newmont Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newmont Mining from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining in a report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $37.00 price target on shares of Newmont Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $23,387,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 15.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,600,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,367,000 after buying an additional 208,625 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 31.4% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 281,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after buying an additional 67,187 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 54.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 445,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,785,000 after buying an additional 156,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining by 793.2% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont Mining

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of February 22, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles.

