GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDS shares. BidaskClub lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GDS in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on GDS in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

GDS stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 696,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. GDS has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $46.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 3.38.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.85). GDS had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of GDS by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 7,187,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,508,000 after buying an additional 562,165 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

