General Electric (GE) Holdings Raised by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 732,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 227,767 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,363,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 106,390 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 131,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 195,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morningstar set a $15.70 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

In other General Electric news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,151. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

