General Electric (GE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Electric to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer restated a neutral rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $21.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.81.

NYSE GE opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 27.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.81%.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $2,189,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,052,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 22,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 293,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 879.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 53,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

