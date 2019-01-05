Gentarium (GTM) Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00019358 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gentarium has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $688.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009247 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.77 or 0.02261903 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00157667 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00199375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025966 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025982 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 2,178,875 coins. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM.

Gentarium Coin Trading

Gentarium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

