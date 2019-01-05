Genworth Financial (GNW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $5.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in a year. It has agreed to be acquired by China Oceanwide. This merger will firm up Genworth’s financial position in the mortgage and long-term care insurance markets. Also, the company will remain committed to its key financial priorities of strengthening the balance sheet as well as stabilizing and improving ratings over time, particularly in its U.S. Mortgage Insurance (MI) business. It deepens focus on streamlining and rationalizing its business to mainly ramp up operations plus boost financial and strategic flexibilities. However, a soft performance at Long term care insurance remains a woe.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Genworth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.79 on Thursday. Genworth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Genworth Financial will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32,132 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

