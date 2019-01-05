Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Trading Up 5.5%

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.20. Approximately 1,133,042 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 860,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.99.

GBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $96.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.10.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 45,038 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

