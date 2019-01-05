Global Payments Inc (GPN) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Global Payments by 274.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Global Payments to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.70.

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $362,718.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,206.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $76,762.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,624,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock worth $745,541 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $129.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $857.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 1.00%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

