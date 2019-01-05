GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlycoMimetics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Roth Capital set a $35.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlycoMimetics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GLYC opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $408.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.87.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John L. Magnani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Magnani sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $198,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,691,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,951 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 185,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.