Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $693.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to report sales of $693.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Godaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.95 million and the highest is $695.00 million. Godaddy reported sales of $602.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Godaddy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,765,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,800. Godaddy has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 149.05, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

In other news, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $2,482,830.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,410.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $76,057.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,234,193.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,199,206 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,874,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Godaddy by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,965,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,020,000 after buying an additional 1,335,899 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 1,389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,526,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,430,000 after buying an additional 4,222,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,154,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,294,000 after buying an additional 364,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Godaddy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,844,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,219,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

