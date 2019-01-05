Gold Fields (GFI) Trading Up 5.4%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 6,152,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,661,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of -1.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 513,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,377,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,265,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,639,000 after buying an additional 280,100 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

