Gold Resource Co. (GORO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on January 23rd

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0017 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th.

Gold Resource has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years.

GORO opened at $4.14 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the El Aguila project comprising 19 mining concessions aggregating approximately 30,215 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca.

