Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (AZN) a GBX 4,080 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,080 ($53.31) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 24th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.09) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.40) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,124.68 ($80.03).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,089 ($79.56) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,260 ($55.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,520 ($72.13).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

