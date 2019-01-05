Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Cooper Companies (COO) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $221.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $233.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Oppenheimer set a $282.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Cooper Companies to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $285.56.

NYSE COO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $246.19. 870,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,999. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $216.47 and a 52-week high of $283.18.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The medical device company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $651.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.25 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein purchased 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.59 per share, with a total value of $84,073.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,953.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $209,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth $214,000.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

