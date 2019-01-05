Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, National Securities raised their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

Shares of GBDC opened at $16.91 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $992.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/05/golub-capital-bdc-inc-gbdc-shares-bought-by-confluence-investment-management-llc.html.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.