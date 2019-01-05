Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Goodyear’s fourth-quarter 2018 earnings has been moving up. The company is witnessing a growth in demand for bigger rim size tires in the United States and Europe, which contributes to the momentum in EMEA and Americas segment. In order to be at par with the rising demand, it announced to expand production hub at Slovenia in December. The factory will raise production targets of 17 to 19-inch replacement consumer tires. Further, Goodyear launches innovative products and services to remain competitive in the market and drive revenues. However, softening market conditions in China, economic volatility in Brazil, rise in raw material costs and unfavorable foreign currency translation has compelled it to lower segment operating income projection to roughly $1.3 billion from the previous estimates of $1.45-$1.5 billion. Over the past three months, shares of Goodyear have underperformed against its industry.”

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GT. BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $36.07.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 3.11%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.