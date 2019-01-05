GP Strategies (GPX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Get GP Strategies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPX. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on shares of GP Strategies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of GP Strategies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of GPX stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.66. 116,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,733. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 36.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 651,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 51.2% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after buying an additional 36,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after buying an additional 49,034 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.