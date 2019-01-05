Granite Construction (GVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. DA Davidson set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Granite Construction and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Granite Construction from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of GVA stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Granite Construction will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other Granite Construction news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $116,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,793.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 72,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 43,756 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 390,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,823,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

