Graphcoin Price Tops $0.0093 on Exchanges (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 51.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $71,495.00 and $298.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00044695 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003796 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 12,000,048 coins and its circulating supply is 7,700,350 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

