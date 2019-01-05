Great Panther Silver (GPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Great Panther Silver in a research note on Friday, September 7th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Great Panther Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of GPL remained flat at $$0.71 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 964,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,243. Great Panther Silver has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $1.45.

Great Panther Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Great Panther Silver by 14.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,881,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Great Panther Silver by 3.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,759,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after buying an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in Great Panther Silver by 6.0% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 2,509,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 142,840 shares during the last quarter.

Great Panther Silver Company Profile

Great Panther Silver Limited operates as a silver mining, and precious metals producer and exploration company. The company also explores for gold, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its exploration properties include the El Horcón, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada.

