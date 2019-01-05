Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $11.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of GRBK opened at $7.67 on Friday. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $367.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Blake acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,922.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,153,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 158,863 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,153,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 158,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 285.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 221,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 53.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 132,096 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

