Gregory Scott Robinson Sells 14,764 Shares of Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE) Stock

Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) insider Gregory Scott Robinson sold 14,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $164,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NITE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The stock had a trading volume of 99,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,473. Nightstar Therapeutics PLC has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 3.31.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nightstar Therapeutics PLC will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Nightstar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,785,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,567,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Nightstar Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,016,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 37.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nightstar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

