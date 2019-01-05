Group Ag Ubs Sells 94,595 Shares of UBS Group AG (UBS) Stock

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 94,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $1,122,842.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

UBS stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,743,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,367. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.22.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $1,666,752,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,054,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,059 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,558,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after purchasing an additional 739,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

