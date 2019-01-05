Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday. They currently have $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activity is to continue to be a financial and investment services holding company and to fulfill the banking services activities of Banco Galicia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

GGAL stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.70. 1,516,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,167. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $122,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 163.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $234,000. 22.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

