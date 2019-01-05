GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GTT Communications to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

In other GTT Communications news, Director H Brian Thompson purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,252.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 601,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,892.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $12,698,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,583,200 shares of company stock worth $54,526,597 over the last 90 days. 23.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,305,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,726,000 after purchasing an additional 313,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $62.32. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 105.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.18. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $448.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GTT Communications will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

