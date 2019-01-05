HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (HLFDY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive, cycling products as well as auto repair. It operating segments includes Halfords Retail and Halfords Autocentres. Halfords Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products. Halfords Autocentres segment involves in car servicing and repair operation. Halfords Group Plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS:HLFDY opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $658.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

