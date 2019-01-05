Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (HJLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.33

Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 13749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Several brokerages have commented on HJLI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

