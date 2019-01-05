Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HASI. UBS Group lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 33.99 and a current ratio of 33.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

In related news, Director Rebecca Blalock acquired 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.36 per share, with a total value of $100,214.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $456,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 287,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,568,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,879 shares of company stock worth $159,432 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,368,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 68,774 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the third quarter worth about $7,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,368,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,842,000 after acquiring an additional 68,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,877,000 after acquiring an additional 35,569 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 24,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

