Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) PT Set at €23.80 by UBS Group

Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €23.80 ($27.67) price target by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Commerzbank set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.91 ($39.43).

Shares of ETR:HLAG opened at €22.38 ($26.02) on Thursday. Hapag-Lloyd has a 52-week low of €24.81 ($28.85) and a 52-week high of €40.20 ($46.74).

Hapag-Lloyd Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

