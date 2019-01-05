Harris Co. (HRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HRS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Barclays raised Harris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Harris by 15.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,344,309 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,471,000 after acquiring an additional 178,395 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Harris by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,877,000 after acquiring an additional 80,745 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harris by 21.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 904,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harris by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 721,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Harris by 5.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 624,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,621,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRS stock opened at $132.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.17. Harris has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $175.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Harris will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

