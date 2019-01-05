Harsco (HSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a services and engineered products company. The principal lines of business are: mill services that are provided to steel and non-ferrous metal producers; gas control and containment products; scaffolding services; railway maintenance of way services and equipment; and several other lines of business including, process equipment, industrial grating and bridge decking, industrial pipe fittings, slag abrasives and roofing granules. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Harsco has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $30.05.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $445.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million. Harsco had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 18,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $513,482.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,809.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,915,000 after buying an additional 794,247 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 163.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 784,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after buying an additional 486,799 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new position in Harsco during the third quarter worth $13,013,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Harsco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,841,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,539,000 after buying an additional 303,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,841,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,539,000 after buying an additional 303,108 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

